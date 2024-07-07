Prince Louis likely to get Prince Andrew's title when William becomes king

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis, who is currently fifth in line to the British throne, could one day inherit Prince Andrew's title.



According to a report by OK! Magazine, per the Mirror, like his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry, Prince George’s younger brother might inherit a historic Dukedom upon marriage.

Prince Louis could possibly become the Duke of York, the current title of King Charles younger brother Prince Andrew.

However, the title would be unavailable to Louis if Andrew is still alive when he decides to marry.

The outlet further says traditionally, the Duke of York title is bestowed upon the monarch's second-eldest son.

Therefore, when Prince William ascends the throne and the title is vacant, then Prince Louis could receive it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s other kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte's titles could also see changes when their father becomes king.