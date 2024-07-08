Ice Spice responds to audience for jeering on Taylor Swift's song

Ice Spice clapped back at negative criticism she received from audience while performing a song by Taylor Swift.



On Sunday, July 7 at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival, the 24-year-old rapper performed the Midnights track remix for Karma, a song in which she collaborated with Swift.

As per a viral video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), a part crowd can be seen raising a thumbs-down on Ice Spice as soon as the song began.

The rapper in return blew a kiss on the crowd and turned back.

Last year in May 2023, in a Spotify audio clip, Swift raved about working with Ice Spice on their song Karma.



She said, “Collaborating with Ice Spice on Karma was one of the most natural things.”

"She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about,'" the Bad Blood singer noted.