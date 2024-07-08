 
Geo News

Ice Spice responds to audience for jeering on Taylor Swift's song

The rapper performed ‘Karma’ during her set at Rolling Loud Europe

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Ice Spice responds to audience for jeering on Taylor Swifts song
Ice Spice responds to audience for jeering on Taylor Swift's song

Ice Spice clapped back at negative criticism she received from audience while performing a song by Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, July 7 at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival, the 24-year-old rapper performed the Midnights track remix for Karma, a song in which she collaborated with Swift.

As per a viral video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), a part crowd can be seen raising a thumbs-down on Ice Spice as soon as the song began.

The rapper in return blew a kiss on the crowd and turned back.

Ice Spice responds to audience for jeering on Taylor Swifts song
Ice Spice responds to audience for jeering on Taylor Swifts song

Last year in May 2023, in a Spotify audio clip, Swift raved about working with Ice Spice on their song Karma.

She said, “Collaborating with Ice Spice on Karma was one of the most natural things.”

"She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor's since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about,'" the Bad Blood singer noted.

Internet slams' House of the Dragon' weak female characters
Internet slams' House of the Dragon' weak female characters
Olivia Attwood reflects on career shift from grid girl to TV star
Olivia Attwood reflects on career shift from grid girl to TV star
Cara Delevingne reflects on underage drinking, house fire
Cara Delevingne reflects on underage drinking, house fire
Dan Reynolds reveals biggest goal amid tour: 'It's going to be sad'
Dan Reynolds reveals biggest goal amid tour: 'It's going to be sad'
Eminem poised to revive music festival he's never headlined before
Eminem poised to revive music festival he's never headlined before
Prince Louis likely to get Prince Andrew's title when William becomes king
Prince Louis likely to get Prince Andrew's title when William becomes king
Fame creates distance between Dolly Parton and sister Stella?
Fame creates distance between Dolly Parton and sister Stella?
Paloma Faith makes shocking confession about early career days
Paloma Faith makes shocking confession about early career days