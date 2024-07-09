 
Ben Affleck gets more focused on his work amid marital issues with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck decides to keep it casual while going to work as the actor was spotted on a hot day in Southern California while he visited his office in Beverly Hills

July 09, 2024

Ben Affleck seems to be focusing more on his work during his supposed marital issues with wife, Jennifer Lopez.

It is pertinent to mention that Ben Affleck, whose divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines throughout Hollywood news, kept things casual on a hot day in Southern California with a T-shirt and jeans as he visited his office in Beverly Hills.

In regards to the dressing of the two-time Oscar-winner, he was clad in a grey T-shirt that had the emblem of Speed Motors Unlimited, which he was previously seen wearing on a dinner outing with his children on Wednesday.

Furthermore, according to Mail Online, Affleck finished his look with dark blue jeans and Nike sneakers as he was pictured walking through a parking structure and office area.

Noticeably, the father to three children also had a beverage in one hand and what appeared to be credentials in the other as he made his way through the structure.

On the other hand, Lopez she was seen celebrating Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons, New York. She was also posted by her vocal coach on Instagram where she was enjoying her bike ride. 

