Is Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan romance fate or coincidence?

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are buzzing over a decade-old connection between the couple.



Carpenter and Keoghan, who went public with their romance in February at W Magazine's Grammys after-party, have since been under the spotlight.

However, some eagle-eyed fans recently uncovered old tweets from Keoghan that eerily align with Carpenter's latest summer hits.

Barry Keoghan's decade old tweets reveal unbelievable connection to Sabrina Carpenter

Back in 2014, the Saltburn actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and tweeted about being an "Espresso Addict."

He wrote, "this time last year I told you I would that I would be an Espresso Addict.Show Martin @DavidMillarFilm @sbaigcasting"

Meanwhile, in 2014, The Banshees of Inisherin actor tweeted, "Can someone Please please Please lend me The Sopranos.."

These phrases closely match to the titles of Carpenter's latest singles Espresso and Please Please Please.

This resemblance have created a buzz among the beloved couple's fans who are convinced that this connection seems too uncanny to be a coincidence.

Fans uncovered old tweets from Barry Keoghan that hints at Sabrina Carpenter hits

As one fan wrote on X, "he manifested her omg," while another added, "i refuse to believe that this was a coincidence."