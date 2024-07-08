Ryan Reynolds calls 'Deadpool and Wolverine his best film ever'

Ryan Reynolds has been in over five dozen films, and he calls his forthcoming Deadpool and Wolverine his best movie he ever done.



During an interview with Sky News, the Green Lantern star raved about his upcoming threequel to the Marvel film, saying, "At the end of the day, I'm so happy with it. It's the best movie I've ever done. He and I had the most fun we've ever had on a film."

He continued, "I love making movies that bring true joy, and the underpinning of this is friendship. Every emotional aspect of the movie, I love."

In the meantime, the multiverse is at the epicentre of the movie, and its director, Shawn Levy, is teasing multiple cameos because of this.

"We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," he said.

"But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is filled with rumors about the multitude of character cameos in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

However, he doesn't stop on this as he adds more fuel to the fire of hype. He told SFX magazine, "There are going to be moments that the audiences are going to love, but I'll also say there are moments where they are going to lose their damn minds – like that times ten billion. Which is not a number, but I'm using it for hyperbole."

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit the cinemas on July 26.