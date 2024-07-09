Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' with sports award 'fury'

Prince Harry is seemingly ashamed of his situation as he gets nominated for a special award.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been nominated for Pat Tillman Award for his contributions to Invictus Games, does not deserve the accolade.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Sun: " I think it must be a very considerable blow to Prince Harry that his fact that he's getting the Pat Tillman award on Friday has caused such fury.

"I mean there were nearly 70,000 signatures protesting against it.

He adds: "He must be personally, feeling very, very embarrassed about this.

The expert continues: "However, if you look deeper, you find the fact that I think there's a visceral feeling among a great many in America that it isn't just what you have achieved.

"Harry values his links with the military - Invictus is a remarkable creation, but it's also a matter of character."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

