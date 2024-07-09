Amber Heard's investigator reveals shocking discovery about Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s private investigator, Paul Barresi, who she hired to dig up dirt on Johnny Depp, admits that he was shocked over the amount of unwavering support Johnny Depp had, even though he had been facing abuse allegations.

In Paul’s new self-published book, ‘Johnny Depp's Accidental Fixer,’ released on July 5, he recalls interviewing 100 people ahead of Depp's libel trials against his ex-wife, only to find that the majority were still on the star's side.

According to Mail Online, It is pertinent to mention that they described Depp as a 'gentleman's gentleman' and as someone who 'doesn't have a mean bone in his body', despite the disturbing accusations that had been leveled against him.

In regards to the Depp vs. Heard court trial, Paul was on a journey of searching for truth about Depp, even if the findings were not what Heard's lawyers wanted. Moreover, Barresi was first hired by Heard's team in July 2019 to turn up information that could be useful against Depp, ahead of both defamation trials in the UK and the US.

Ultimately, Depp lost the 2020 libel case heard at the High Court in London against a UK newspaper which had branded him a 'wife-beater', with a judge ruling he had put Heard in fear of her life.

However, back in the US, a second libel trial in Virginia against Heard ruled in Depp's favor, with a jury awarding him a total of $15million – $10million in compensation and $5million in punitive damages.

It is important to mention that Barresi did not specify which case he was working on. As per Mail Online, he was only instructed to “delve into the life and history of Johnny Depp in order to uncover evidence of his alleged physical abuse towards women.”

After investigations, he found that the picture was more positive than Heard's lawyers had hoped for. Barresi came up with admiration for Depp and said he felt a 'deep empathy for his struggles and triumphs' as well.

As far as Barresi’s book was concerned, he wrote, “Through this journey, I aimed to honor our shared humanity, shedding light on the man behind the myths and offering a narrative grounded in genuine understanding and compassion.”