Doja Cat becomes latest victim of cybercrime

Doja Cat's hacked account posted tweets about cryptocurrency

July 09, 2024

Doja Cat is the latest celebrity whose X (Twitter) account got hacked.

A tweet from her promoted a Solana-based meme coin, indicating that her account was hacked. The rapper then confirmed it by publicly informing her 24 million Instagram followers that she was not the one posting. 

The Kiss Me More singer's hacked account started posting tweets about cryptocurrency at 7:15 pm ET on Monday. The initial posts included a link to a holding address, urging users to ‘buy $DOJA or else’.

The hacker posted over two dozen times and deleted Doja Cat's profile picture and description from her account, which has around 5.6 million followers.

Luckily, the X users swiftly identified the tweets as coming from a hacked account. Earlier, Hulk Hogan's Twitter account was hacked for the same cause.

Blockchain records and market data show that the new $DOJA token, available on Solana market maker Raydium, experienced relatively low activity compared to previous incidents.

There were fewer than 15,000 transactions, generating around $2.2 million in volume.

This incident is the latest in a series of hacks targeting social accounts of celebrities, typically those with tens of millions of followers, and promoting Solana-based meme coins.

