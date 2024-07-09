Prince Harry gets sweet advice amid backlash over Pat Tillman award

Former Navy chief Admiral Lord Alan West has shared a sweet advice for Prince Harry following backlash over his nomination for Pat Tillman award.



Speaking to the Daily Mail, Alan West urged Prince Harry to turn the Pat Tillman award down.

The former Naval chief said, “He [Harry] ought to think very hard and long about accepting awards for things like being an exceptional pilot and being exceptionally brave.

"Some of the blame must lie with ESPN. They like picking him because it gives them immense publicity. But this is rather bad publicity for Harry."

West advised the Duke "to sit back and not accept awards like this".

He also warned Harry, "It doesn't travel well with people in the military. And when the mother of the man who died doesn't want him to get this award, he should think about that.”

West advised "My advice to him is to sit back and not accept any awards at the moment. They are going his way because has such a high profile and people want to take advantage of that."