Kirsten Dunst confesses her 'biggest fear'

Kirsten Dunst recently got candid about the greatest fear she ever had.

For those unversed, the actress stars alongside Wagner Moura,...

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Kirsten Dunst recently got candid about the greatest fear she ever had.

For those unversed, the actress stars alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, and her husband Jesse Plemons in movie Civil Wars, which came out in April 2024.

The movie’s synopsis reads as “a journey across a dystopian future America,” continuing, “a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.”

The Spider-Man actress recently sat down for a confessional with People Magazine and reflected on her role in the A24 drama.

Speaking on her role, the acting sensation admitted that she “was a little bit insecure” about doing justice to it. It is pertinent to mention here that she played a photojournalist named Lee Smith in this flick.

She began to explain, “I just carried that camera around all the time,” adding, “As soon as I got the role I was like, ‘Alex, give me the camera.’”

“That was my biggest fear,” she confessed and reasoned, “Actually, looking like I didn’t know what I was doing with the camera, or holding it in a way that it wasn’t like a part of my body,” after which she started to discuss another topic. 

