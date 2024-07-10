 
Michael Jackson's son Bigi makes first move amid recent legal drama

Michael Jackson's son, Bigi spotted on a rare outing in Calabasas, after it was revealed that Michael was half a million dollar in debt

July 10, 2024

Michael Jackson's son Bigi spotted on a casual outing in LA, amid recent legal drama 

Bigi Jackson, Mickael Jackson’s son was spotted for the first time after it was revealed that his father Michael Jackson was over $500 million in debt at the time of his death in 2009.

The 22-year-old, the youngest among the three children, who is formally known as Blanket, was spotted enjoying a casual outing in Calabasas on Tuesday morning.

According to MailOnline, Bigi was born through surrogate in 2002. He is the baby who Michael infamously dangled over a fourth-floor hotel balcony in Berlin to show him off to the fans.

It is pertinent to mention that Bigi has 2 other siblings, Prince and Paris.

In regards to Bigi’s dressing, he went for a relaxed and casual look in the form of a black graphic print T-Shirt, black NBA basketball shoes, and matching running shoes. He wore his long black hair down.

Per People, the reports court documents filed on Friday on June 21st, just last week it was revealed that he owed money to more than 65 creditors when he died at the age 50 from cardiac arrest.

It is important to mention that the documents include a petition from estate executors seeking back pay from 2018, relating to the late singer's now $2 billion estate. The reimbursement includes 'legal, negotiating and various other operating expenses' over the last six years, according to the outlet.

Moreover, according to MailOnline, the new petition came after executors attorney John Branca asserted that Jackson's estate was burdened with debt and nearly bankrupt at the time of his death in a March court filing. 

