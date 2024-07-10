 
Rita Ora reminisces attending 'Eras Tour' with Katy Perry

Rita Ora and Katy Perry attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Sydney on February 23

July 10, 2024

Rita Ora just thought of the time she attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tours with Katy Perry.

In her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Tuesday, the 33-year-old For You artist was asked about when she attended Swift’s concert on February 23, 2024.

Ora attended the Lover crooner’s first Sydney along with other stars that included Katy Perry too.

"That's my buddy," Ora said of the Teenage Dream hit-maker, further noting, "The pop girls have really come together on that one."

As she recalled how she put into action the plan of attending the concert with Perry, Ora stated, "We were in Australia and we were both doing separate jobs, and obviously everyone in the world has seen the Eras Tour."

"So, I went and I really wanted to just hang out," the musician told the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon.

She proceeded to joke when Fallon asked if the attention was on them, responding, "It was so crazy because I guess when there's multiple people together, it almost amplifies the energy, and then you walk around thinking you're bigger than you actually are."

