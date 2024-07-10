King Charles cut ties with Prince Harry as he sees him as ‘threat’ to throne

King Charles cut ties with his ‘rebellious’ son Prince Harry as he saw him as a ‘threat’ to the throne, revealed Meghan Markle’s ‘mouth-piece.’



According to royal author and journalist Omid Scobie, Harry's desire for personal freedom has led the monarch and Prince William to view him as a "threat to the crown.”

Scobie's new book offered a new perspective on the Sussexes' controversial exit from the royal family in 2020, following which they relocated to the US.

Scobie, known for his alleged close ties to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, claimed in his book Endgame that Harry was let go from the Royal family to protect the throne.

In the book, Scobie penned, "These are probably sad realisations that will be had far too late in the journey. In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown.”

“His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy,” he added.