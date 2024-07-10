Taylor Swift gives song 'Fortnight' an 'acoustic' touch

Taylor Swift just surprised her fans with another version of her hit The Tortured Poets Department track, Fortnight.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old songstress released a toned-down acoustic version of the song that features the American rapper and singer, Post Malone.

Deviating from the original pop theme of the song, this version is composed on soft guitar strumming as Swift and Malone sing the lyrics in hushed, breathy vocals.

Alongside the delightful version, also came along an upbeat remix of the song in collaboration with New York Indie pop duo, Cults, that usually speed up the instrumentation and beats of the track.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the music enthusiasts celebrated their collaboration on Swift’s song, with a caption that read, “Honored to have been given the opportunity to remix legend @taylorswift song Fortnight. Streaming everywhere now.”



Taylor Swift’s hit song, Fortnight, was released on April 19, as the lead single of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Explaining the vision behind the creative process of Fortnight, Swift uploaded a lengthy Instagram post on her account.

“When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music,” she wrote.

