Why Prince William ‘moved on' from Prince Harry, expert reveals

Prince William let go of brother Prince Harry in an attempt to save the monarchy.

William, who was deeply hurt when Harry left the Royal fold, let bygones be bygones for the sanity of his family.

Royal expert Omid Scobie reveals: “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a 'defector' and said that was William's view. These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook.

“One of them had to move on to also protect the crown," he says in the book titled ‘Endgame.’

Scobie also revealed that Harry had been “brainwashed by an army of therapists” and Meghan’s complaints had “blindsided the family”.

Meanwhile, Prince William “doesn’t want to know” him anymore and wants to focus on the monarchy.