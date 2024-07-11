'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard's 'mystery boyfriend' revealed

The identity of Lindsay Hubbard's mystery boyfriend has been revealed, with whom she is expecting her first child.



Dr. Turner Kufe works as the Vice President of Research and Investments at Royal Pharma after previously being employed at J.P. Morgan for three years,

Screenshots of his LinkedIn profile are circulating on social media, following which Kufe appears to have deactivated his account.

He became a doctor at Tufts University School of Medicine in 2017 after graduating from Bowdoin College –– where he also played golf –– with a degree in biochemistry in 2011.

Hubbard, 37, first talked about Kufe in June when she revealed during the Summer House Season 8 reunion that she was in a relationship with a “wonderful man.”

The expecting mom has been protecting his identity ever since, stating that his job is not public.

Hubbard claims this is their second shot at love as they are reigniting their romance after he previously parted ways with her calling 'bad timing.'

Hubbard then met her Summer House castmate and ex fiancée Carl Radke, who broke off their engagement a few months before their wedding.