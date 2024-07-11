Jury formation of 'Rust' trial may go in Alec Baldwin favour

Alec Baldwin will face a jury of 11 women and five men on his involuntary manslaughter trial of Rust – an expert believes the formation may help him in the case.



Attorney Randolph Rice said the breakdown of a jury's gender often gives prosecutors and defence attorneys a chance to form their tactics according to their formation.

The Maryland-based lawyer said the Mission Impossible star's legal advisers may generate sympathy for the accused by doubling down on the grief he suffered after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the Rust shooting in 2021.

"Maybe the defense is trying to latch onto the emotional portion of this," he told Fox News Digital. "That he was so consumed with grief and that he couldn't commit any crime because of his reaction at the scene."

This points to widely publicized images of Alec seemingly crying on the phone after the shooting incident.

Randolph also said that the 66-year-old's lawyers may bring up his family to tug at the heartstrings of females on the jury panel.

"The defense may try to use to their advantage the fact that he has eight children, seven with Hilaria and a grandchild," the expert continued. "Females may be sympathetic to a father and grandfather along with his fame."