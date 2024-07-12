Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Now You See Me 3’

Now You See Me 3, despite criticism of its unrealistic portrayal of magic, has managed to attract eyeballs owing to its cast and storyline.

Lionsgate has confirmed that the third installment of the film franchise will release on November 14, 2025, nearly nine years after the release of the second part.

The the heist film is helmed by Ruben Fleischer, known for his collaborations with Now You See Me stars Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson on Zombieland and its sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap.

The third part will see the return of Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, who was absent from the sequel due to pregnancy.

She was replaced by Lizzy Caplan, who likely won’t be featuring in the threequel.

Returning cast members include Eisenberg, Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, who is set to reprise his role as Thaddeus Bradley, the grandmaster of the Eye.

Mark Ruffalo is also expected to retain his role as Dylan Rhodes, although there hasn’t been a confirmation on that yet.

Meanwhile, a number of fresh faces have been introduced to the main cast: Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike. Details about their characters have been kept under wraps so far; however, it has been speculated that the new cast members will likely play a new generation of illusionists.