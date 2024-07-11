Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard husband Ryan Anderson's reaction to pregnancy revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s former husband Ryan Anderson seemingly knew about her pregnancy with Ken Urker all along.

Spilling the beans on her former husband’s reaction, the insider privy to Us Weekly shared, “Gypsy told him immediately when she found it was Ken’s baby.”

Nonetheless, the source added that “he didn’t believe it at first,” but escaping the reality was not an option for him.

They even claimed that Ryan” has been more than fair and amicable to her,” and was “very polite” with her even after this confession.

The insider went on to claim, “That’s what hurts him the most,” noting that he “knew” about the baby announcement, but “he still respects her and is not ugly to her” for choosing Ken over him.

“He’s still partly in love with her [and] he feels like Ken stole his life. He’s been very down about this,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider told, “It’s been very hard for him to get over her, but he’s OK.”

This reaction comes after the popular felon took to Instagram and announced that she is expecting her very first child with beau Ken Urker on 9th July 2024.