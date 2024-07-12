 
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pals hold 'sliver of hope' for reconciliation

Despite "living separate lives" Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "don't hate each other"

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still have a chance to reconcile amid ongoing divorce tension.

Sources close to Lopez and Affleck recently told US Weekly that the couple "doing their own thing right now and living separate lives" don't "hate each other."

"They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times," they stated.

Insider added, "they may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people."

Notably, the Atlas actress is "still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around," as per sources.

Meanwhile, "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."

The duo first got engaged almost 20 years ago in 2002 but called it off just two years later. Affleck and Lopez have been through several ups and downs in their relationship as they then rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Their close friends are reportedly still holding onto a "silver of hope" that they could come back together.

