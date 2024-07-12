WCL 2024: Pakistan hand 199-run target to West Indies in semi-final

Skipper Younis Khan plays a shot during first semi-final of the World Championship of Legends 2024, at the County Ground in Northampton on July 12, 2024. — X/@CricWick

Pakistan Champions on Friday posted a 199-run target for West Indies Champions to win in the first semi-final of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024, at the County Ground in Northampton.



After being asked to bat first, the Younis Khan-led side didn’t have a great start as they lost three of their batters — Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik — without scoring any valuable runs.

The West Indies team looked on top as the ball was swinging under the clouds but a 77-run partnership between skipper Younis Khan and Kamran Akmal put Pakistan out of danger.

Both the batters looked set on the crease but Akmal ended up losing his wicket after scoring 46 runs on 31 balls with eight fours. Following the wicketkeeper batter’s dismissal, Pakistan lost two more wickets with Shahid Afridi (1) and Misbah-ul-Haq (0) walking back to the pavilion.

Younis was removed by Fidel Edwards after 65 runs, but Pakistan continued to post runs on the scoreboard as Aamer Yahim and Sohail Tanvir formed a 61-run partnership down the order.

Yamin scored 37 on 17 balls while Tanvir contributed 33 on 17 deliveries.

For West Indies, Edwards bagged three, Sulieman Benn got two while Jerome Taylor and Dwayne Smith picked one wicket each.

Later today, the India Champions will face the Australia Champions in the second semi-final of the tournament at the same venue.

The final of WCL 2024 will be held tomorrow at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Lineups

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Tanvir Ahmed.

West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jonathan Carter, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Daren Sammy (c), Rayad Emrit, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.