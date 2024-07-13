Prince Harry looking sad, gross and panhandling no matter how cheaply it comes

 
By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Prince Harry has just been called out for the way he’s been ‘panhandling’ no matter how cheaply it seems to come to him.

Maureen Callahan made these revelations and claims.

She touched on it all during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

She explained the current state of Meghan’s relationships and said, “In America, they're laughing stocks.”

Because “They're covered in American tabloids constantly because it's an incredible story of self-inflicted wound after self-inflicted wound.”

To make matters worse, “When you compare these two with the bravery, the courage, the dignity of William and Kate, especially in this very trying time for Kate and King Charles.”

In comparison, “these two are over here panhandling, looking for any sort of spotlight, no matter how cheaply it comes.”

“It just it all feels very sad and and gross. And when we see Harry accept this award, it's going to be another self-inflicted wound,” she also chimed in to say before signing off.

