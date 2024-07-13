King Charles feels helpless as Prince William takes strong stance on Harry

King Charles feels helpless as Prince William takes tough stance on Harry's return

King Charles and the rest of the Royal family members have been urged to cut all ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now that Prince William has alleged banned them from returning to the Palace.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, a royal commentator Dee Dee Dunleavy said that not Charles should sever ties with the Sussexes but also tripped of their Royal titles.

Dunleavy claimed that she is afraid that Charles would still welcome Harry back, but noted that William is taking a stronger stance and would not allow it at any cost.

“There’s talk that William is the enforcer, the tough guy of the royal family,” the expert said. “King Charles is a pushover, I think he’d take Harry back in a heartbeat.”

“William’s taken on the role that Prince Phillip had, he was the tough guy. I can see William’s point of view as well, he’s more protective of the upset that Harry caused while the Queen was in her dying weeks.”

“That’s probably why William has such a strong feeling toward Harry, but I just can’t see [Prince Harry rejoining the family] happening,” she added.

She went on to urge the Royal family to “sever all ties” with Harry and Meghan “because that then devalues their currency.”

“If they’re not former royals and can’t keep referring to that, then all Meghan’s little schemes to make money, they’re clearly not worth anything,” she concluded.