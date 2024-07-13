Prince Harry receives sad news as he goes through tough time

Prince Harry stirred a controversy after he was nominated for the Pat Tillman Award for Service, prompting huge backlash and a petition with over 77,000 signatures.



Ignoring the backlash, the Duke of Sussex accepted his award with grace and made an ‘immaculate’ speech at the prestigious ceremony.

However, right after the ceremony, the Duke received a scathing warning from a royal expert.

Speaking with The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Pat Tillman award may have been the last accolade Harry received.

He added that people would think twice before nominating Meghan Markle’s husband in the future due to the controversy that was erupted after Pat Tillman nomination.

"There was no question Harry would accept this. The award was never going to be withdrawn,” Fitzwilliams said. "But there's the fact that [76,000] people apparently have felt that it shouldn't be.”

"And that Pat Tillman's mother, Mary, thought that he was not... the sort of person who should get it,” he added.

"I think that any award that doesn't want controversy will think twice before awarding it to either the Sussexes in the future."