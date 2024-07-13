 
Prince Harry signals he's ‘in a good place' after award backlash

Prince Harry won the Pat Tillman Award for Service recently

July 13, 2024

Prince Harry seemed confident and felt every word of his speech at the ESPY Awards this week.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, won the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs. He was supported by his wife Meghan Markle, who leapt to her feet when his name was announced.

In his acceptance speech, Harry honored Tillman’s mother Mrs. Mary Tillman and went on to talk about the bond between a mother and her son.

Now, body language expert Darren Stanton says the Prince seemed at ease speaking to the audience and showed signs of sadness when he talked about a mother and son’s relationship.

He told The Mirror: "When we look at his body language more specifically, both his feet were planted on the floor and barely moved. This is a clear sign of Harry feeling in control without an ounce of nervousness.”

“He's in a good place right now. Harry spoke with clarity, confidence, and passion - revealing he felt every word he came out with," he continued.

"When Harry paid a tribute to his mother, you can tell he was processing his emotions," he noted.

“He flashed expressions of sadness, which was understandable as he was thinking about her in that moment throughout his speech. However, he was able to keep calm and level-headed. This shows how comfortable Harry is with speaking publicly," Darren noted.

