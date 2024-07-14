 
Geo News

Celine Dion ready to make singing comeback: Report

Celine Dion is reportedly going to perform in the upcoming weeks

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Photo: Celine Dion ready to make singing comeback: Report
Photo: Celine Dion ready to make singing comeback: Report

Celine Dion is reportedly going to perform with her powerful voice soon.

As fans will know, Celine revealed her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in December 2022, and detailed her struggles with the rare condition in the latest documentary called I Am Celine Dion.

However, the singer is on a steady path to recovery, and is practicing to perform again, as per the new findings of Life & Style.

“Celine has blown everyone’s mind with her recovery,” an insider shared with the outlet.

They also addressed, “The fact that they’re now saying she’s going to do a concert in the coming weeks is so far beyond what anyone, including her doctors, imagined possible, it’s just incredible.”

The source added that despite her health battles Celine has not given up on her passion yet.

“She’s so devoted to it and so determined and is now practicing every day to get her vocal cords ready to perform,” the insider added.

However, she is careful with her practice session and “doesn’t go for hours at a time.”

“She’s taking it very slow and steady and making sure not to overdo it, but she is singing again and showing so much promise,” they expressed.

“Celine is a very spiritual person so she’s crediting her higher power, along with excellent doctors and therapists, for this miracle but it’s also down to her incredible will power,” they continued.

Conclusively, the source claimed, “She’s just laser focused on being able to take the stage again and do what she loves.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged threat against editor
Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged threat against editor
Luke Combs takes his family to Hall of Fame and Museum 'to have pictures'
Luke Combs takes his family to Hall of Fame and Museum 'to have pictures'
Harrison Butker claps back at Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY comment
Harrison Butker claps back at Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY comment
Brandy honours late Whitney Houston ahead of 'Descendants' movie release
Brandy honours late Whitney Houston ahead of 'Descendants' movie release
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate legal win at Mexican restaurant
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria celebrate legal win at Mexican restaurant
Travis Kelce addresses possibility of next 'Eras Tour' onstage appearance
Travis Kelce addresses possibility of next 'Eras Tour' onstage appearance
Megan Thee Stallion taps into her 'personal interests' amid new album
Megan Thee Stallion taps into her 'personal interests' amid new album
Alec Baldwin breaks silence after involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed
Alec Baldwin breaks silence after involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed