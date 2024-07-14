Photo: Celine Dion ready to make singing comeback: Report

Celine Dion is reportedly going to perform with her powerful voice soon.

As fans will know, Celine revealed her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in December 2022, and detailed her struggles with the rare condition in the latest documentary called I Am Celine Dion.

However, the singer is on a steady path to recovery, and is practicing to perform again, as per the new findings of Life & Style.

“Celine has blown everyone’s mind with her recovery,” an insider shared with the outlet.

They also addressed, “The fact that they’re now saying she’s going to do a concert in the coming weeks is so far beyond what anyone, including her doctors, imagined possible, it’s just incredible.”

The source added that despite her health battles Celine has not given up on her passion yet.

“She’s so devoted to it and so determined and is now practicing every day to get her vocal cords ready to perform,” the insider added.

However, she is careful with her practice session and “doesn’t go for hours at a time.”

“She’s taking it very slow and steady and making sure not to overdo it, but she is singing again and showing so much promise,” they expressed.

“Celine is a very spiritual person so she’s crediting her higher power, along with excellent doctors and therapists, for this miracle but it’s also down to her incredible will power,” they continued.

Conclusively, the source claimed, “She’s just laser focused on being able to take the stage again and do what she loves.”