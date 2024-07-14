Champions Trophy 2025: PCB to 'stand its ground' on holding all matches in Pakistan

PCB Chairman Monsin Naqvi chairs a meeting at the board's Lahore headquarters in this video released on June 24, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/@pakistancricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to stand firm on its stance regarding holding all Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

The board believes that since the event is in Pakistan, it should be completely staged in Pakistan and will convey its stance in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual meeting scheduled in Colombo from July 19 to 22.

The development comes against the backdrop of rumours suggesting that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and play their matches in a neutral venue.

However, the board is busy in preparations for hosting the eight teams at three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — with all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB also allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

Except India, all eight teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India does not have a strong reason not to come here.

If India decides not to travel for the Champions Trophy, then Pakistan will not go to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup which the Blues will co-host with Sri Lanka.

The proposed dates for the Champions Trophy are from 19th February to 9th March.

This event will mark the return of the Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.