Lionel Messi becomes football's most decorated player

Argentina's Angel Di Maria (left), Lionel Messi (centre) and Nicolas Otamendi celebrate with the trophy after winning Copa America 2024 during final against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, US on July 15, 2024. — Reuters

Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi has secured his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time with his national team’s latest victory in the Copa America final, after defeating Colombia 1-0.

The win marked Messi, 37, and his team’s second Copa America trimph and his historic 45th trophy with both club and country, surpassing the record previously held by Brazil’s Dani Alves, India Today reported.

This feat highlights Messi’s remarkable journey to become the most decorated player in football history.

How many trophies does Messi have?

Once criticised for his lack of international silverware, the Argentina captain has now won four major trophies with Argentina in just three years, including one World Cup, two Copa Americas, and a Finalissima from 2021 to 2024.

The former Barcelona star has also won four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga championships.

Individually, Messi has clinched a record eight Ballon d’Or awards and six European Golden Boots.

Out of Messi's 45 titles, 39 have been achieved during his 17-year tenure with Barcelona. His accolades include 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona, two with PSG), four UEFA Champions Leagues (all with Barcelona), and 17 domestic cups (15 with Barcelona, one each with PSG and Inter Miami).

Additionally, he has won the UEFA Super Cup three times and the Fifa Club World Cup three times.

With Argentina, Messi's victories include the 2005 U-17 World Cup, the 2008 Olympic Games, the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, and most memorably, the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina triumphed over France in the final.