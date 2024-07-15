PCB goes back to 'old model' of one-year central contracts, no pay cuts

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chairs a meeting in Lahore, on July 15, 2024. — PCB

Chairman Naqvi warns "undisciplined" players.

PCB to check player's fitness every three months.

Technical process for NOCs to be worked out.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced going back to its old model of granting a one-year central contract to the national side's players, conditional to their performance.



Among several decisions taken during a meeting of the board's top brass, the officials decided against cutting the salaries of the players, who are under fire after their dismal T20 World Cup 2024.

The monthly salaries of the players and their income were under discussion after the Pakistani side failed to live up to the fans' expectations and crashed out of the tournament before even entering the Super 8 stage.

In a statement, the board said: "The central contract's tenure will be of a year. The players' performance and fitness will be reviewed every year. Inclusion of players in different categories will be made under a well-defined process."

The PCB also decided that players' fitness would be checked every three months and that it would be mandatory for the athletes to participate in domestic cricket.

Currently, Category A players, which include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and star pacer Shaheen Afridi, are paid Rs4.5 million per month.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are paid Rs3 million per month in Category B.

Category C players are paid between Rs750,00 to Rs1.5 million per month and include players such as Imad Wasim.

Meanwhile, Category D players are also paid the same as Category C and include players with the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub and others.

It is to be noted that the aforesaid figures reflect only the monthly salaries of the players who also earn match fees and win bonuses across all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I) along with sponsorship perks.

The existing three-year central contracts were awarded last year and came into effect from July 1, 2023, after the then-PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf was pressurised by players for increased remunerations, sources had told Geo News.

NOCs and 'grouping'

The statement further added that a technical process for issuing non-objection certificates (NOC) to the players would be worked out and those who would fulfil the requirements would be granted the NOC.

Several top players, including Babar, Naseem, Rizwan, and others have recently faced setbacks as they were not issued NOCs from the board for playing leagues abroad, which are also a source of income for them.

"The players will be promoted on the basis of their fitness and performance. There's no place for players who do not fit the criteria. There'll also be no compromise on discipline," Naqvi told the meeting.

It came to light last week that fast bowler Shaheen had heated arguments with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during Pakistan's tour to England, just before the World Cup.

"There will be a zero-tolerance policy for players who lack discipline. There should be unity and consensus within the team. Players involved in grouping will not be tolerated," he warned.

The PCB chairman said that players who resort to grouping should face severe action, noting that the officials should also not consider anyone's recommendations for an undisciplined player.