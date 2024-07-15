Kate Middleton given reality check amid her battle with cancer

Kate Middleton has been given a reality check as British monarchy proves its ability to continue functioning despite her absence from the forefront.



Speaking with GB News, a royal expert claimed that the monarchy is not ‘dependent’ on the Princess of Wales amid rumours that it would collapse if anything were to happen to her amid her cancer battle.

The royal expert and author, Gareth Russell, noted that many people believed the monarchy would collapse without Queen Elizabeth II, however, it continued to thrive.

Sharing his take on the Royal Family missing Kate's influence, he said, "The Princess of Wales is very much a star player. She regularly polls as one of, if not the most popular member of the Royal Family.”

"There was no greater, albeit slightly paradoxical, tribute to her cultural influence than to see the unhinged mania of speculation that surrounded her brief absence from the public eye during the initial student stages of her diagnosis and treatment,” he added.

"However, the monarchy is, and always will be bigger than any one person. Many people when Elizabeth II was alive believed that the monarchy was Elizabeth II and it would collapse without her, and that has proven not to be true.

The expert continued: "So whilst the monarchy is certainly missing a very valuable player, it is also, I think, proving its capacity to continue functioning with other members.

"This also is important for people like the Princess of Wales, because it means that there isn't undue pressure on any senior member of the Royal Family to continue to perform public duties at a time when they're dealing with serious personal health matters."