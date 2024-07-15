Tori Spelling grieves 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Shannen Doherty's loss

Tori Spelling, famed for her role as Donna Martin in Bravely Hills, 90210, mourned the death of her co-star Shannen Doherty.

Doherty passed away at the age of 53 on Saturday after fighting battle with cancer.

On Instagram Story, Spelling shared a heartwarming selfie with Doherty.

In the caption, she expressed, "I don't have outward words yet. But WE knew and that's what matters," along with broken heart emojis.

On July 13, Doherty's publicist confirmed her passing in a statement that read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," it read further.