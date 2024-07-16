Meghan Markle cold remarks for Princess Charlotte made 'emotional' Kate angry

Meghan Markle cruel remarks caused trouble with Kate Middleton, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex hurt the future Princess of Wales back in 2018 when she had an argument with Kate over Princess Charlotte's dress.

The bridesmaid dress, that was stitched for the young Royal did not fit her properly, agitating Kate. She then reached out to Meghan and the conversation led to an argument between the two.

An insider told the Daily Telegraph: "What actually happened was that the dress itself did not fit Kate's then nearly three-year-old daughter… Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite ­emotional."

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey about what actually happened ahead of the big Royal wedding, Meghan admitted she received apology from Kate.

Meghan said: "She [Kate] was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she bought me flowers. A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining - yes, the issue was correct - about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.

"And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot. It wasn't a confrontation, and I actually think it's… I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised."