July 16, 2024

Prince Harry turns wall as Meghan 'one step away' from calling King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly holding back Meghan Markle from creating troubles with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex feels her new lifestyle brand has been sabotaged by King Charles, who has launched products under her own label.

Days after Meghan added strawberry jams into her product protfolio, His Majesty came with his own honey.

A source reveals the Duchess believes it is "no coincidence" that the King authorised the release of his $50 Highrove Royal Estate Honey 

The source said: "She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul but now she's competing with a royal rival."

A source told New Idea: "She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market.

"She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash but Prince Harry is holding her back."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

