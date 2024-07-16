Photo: Tom Cruise's former girlfriend Rebecca De Mornay makes rare appearance

Tom Cruise’s former girlfriend Rebecca De Mornay was recently papped in Los Angeles.

As per the findings of In Touch Weekly, the acting sensation donned a black top with dark pants and a pair of sneakers.

Tom Cruise and Rebecca became enamoured with each other while filming in the 1983 Paul Brickman movie, Risky Business, but called it quits two years later in 1985.

Spilling the beans on their “intense affair,” their co-star Curtis Armstrong penned in his memoir, Revenge of the Nerd, he penned, “It’s no secret that Tom engaged in an intense affair during the shooting with De Mornay. Returning late one night, I found three or four young girls -- late teens, I suspect -- lined up in the hall outside of Tom’s room.”

He also added, “I remember thinking ‘Tom’s going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading’. So I asked them, with all the stern gravitas of my 28 years, if there was something I could do to help them.”

“They just stared at me and at that moment, Tom’s door opened and another girl came out adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in line slipped into Tom’s room.” the Better Off Dead alum also recalled.

“This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successful juggle Bible study with b** j***,” he remarked in conclusion.