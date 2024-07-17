 
Geo News

Pakistan tour to New Zealand: Schedule for five T20s, three ODIs released

The T20I and ODI series will be played in March-April 2025

By
Faizan Lakhani

July 17, 2024

Pakistans Shan Masood celebrates as he scores the winning run at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia on November 9, 2022. — Reuters
New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC Board) Tuesday announced the schedule for Pakistan's 5 T20 and 3 ODI tours to New Zealand in March-April 2025.

The games between will be played from March 16 to April 5, 2025. 

The first T20 will be played on March 16 in Christchurch, the second on March 18 in Dundon, 3rd on March 21 in Auckland, 4th in Tauranga on 23 March, and the final T20 will be played on 26 March at Conington.

The ODIs will be played on March 29, April 2 and April 5 in Napier, Hamilton and Tauranga.

NZC has also confirmed their willingness to play the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan in their annual schedule. New Zealand also confirmed a tri-nation series in Multan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

