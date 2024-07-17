 
Rachel Zelger turns heads in NYC with chic shopping ensemble

Showcasing the stylish ensemble, Rachel Zegler was spotted in Manhattan

July 17, 2024

Rachel Zegler looked absolutely classy as she was spotted shopping in New York City.

The 23-year-old actress paid a visit to the Swarovski flagship store on Fifth Avenue, as reported by Mail One.

Despite the casual dressing for her shopping day, Zegler still managed to look glamourous as she donned an eye-catching mini-dress with floral designs.

To accesorize her look, the actress added a glittering necklace, flashy earrings and a ring on hands.

The actress could be seen carrying a black purse with a silver handle on her way to the Swarovski flagship store in Manhattan.

Earlier in January, the actress spoke to InStyle how the beauty of the city influences her.

"Manhattan is such an influence for me," she said. "There are so many amazing people from different walks of life walking around in so many different ensembles of clothing and beauty moments."

On the work front, Zegler will soon star as Snow White in the live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animation.

Apart from Zelger, the film will also feature Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap and Ansu Kabia. 

The musical fantasy is slated to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

