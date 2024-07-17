Tom Sandoval takes big measure to save skin amid Rachel Leviss' allegations

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Rachel Leviss continue to battle it out

Scandoval is raging on months after Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ affair broke up his nine-years-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

In the latest update, Sandoval has sued his ex Madix for accessing his phone and explicit videos of him and Leviss. He alleges that Madix “made copies” of the video and sent them to “Leviss and third parties.”

The video in question was the one that led to Madix finding out about the affair.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Leviss went on to sue both Madix and Sandoval for revenge p**n regarding the video. She alleged that Sandoval filmed her without permission and Madix distributed the videos. Now, Sandoval has sued Madix over the same videos.

His lawsuit comes after he recently apologized to Madix with tears during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion. His ex was also in tears hearing his apology and held him accountable for bringing Leviss into their lives and the subsequent drama and lawsuits.

Now, in response to Sandoval’s lawsuit, Madix’s lawyer Justin Susman filing reads, “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix.”

“From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices,” he added.

“If he or his mistress had their way,” he argued, “it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself.”

“Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims,” he concluded.