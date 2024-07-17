 
Royal insider addresses Prince Harry's decision to flee the UK

An insider has just broken down the real reason for Prince Harry’s decision to move to the UK

July 17, 2024

An insider has just shed some light into the real reason Prince Harry decided to follow Meghan Markle into the US.

All of this has been issued during the insider’s interview with OK! Magazine and began by revealing what connections this move has to Diana.

According to the insider, “Harry was scarred by what his mother went through, and when he saw the same thing happening to Meghan, he knew he must act.”

“He’s certain his mother would have approved of him leaving the royal family. Diana had tried to do the same, and he thinks she would be proud of him and his new life.”

But on the other end, Prince William “thinks their mother would be appalled by Harry abandoning his family. It would break her heart to see brother against brother.”

All in all, “Diana’s birthday is painful for Harry and William both. For Harry, he thinks about what could have been, and William is reminded of being without her from such a young age. The loss of their mother cuts deep.”

