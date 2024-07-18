Kate Middleton, Prince William make big plans for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton, Prince William's make big plans for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided not to let their younger kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, turned into ‘spares’ like their uncle, Prince Harry.



For that purpose, the Prince and Princess of Wales will encourage both of them, especially little Louis, to explore life outside of the royal family.

While Charlotte is expected to take on the title of Princess Royal, Louis will have no other choice but to live under the shadow of his older brother and the second in line to British throne, Prince George.

Speaking on the matter, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that Prince Edward and Sophie are "excellent role models" for the young royals, showing them how to be successful while not being direct heirs to the throne.

She hinted that Kate and William would love for Charlotte and Louis to follow in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as reported by The Mirror.

“William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare,” Bond said. “They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I’m sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George.”

Sharing Kate and William’s plan for their mischievous little Prince, the expert added, “I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold.”

“It could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished.

The expert noted that the Waleses would want Louis find a life that is “meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King.”