 
Geo News

Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces with one featuring his ex Vanessa

Johnny Depp reveals four new artwork pieces while one featured his ex Vanessa Paradis

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces while one featured his ex Vanessa
Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces while one featured his ex Vanessa 

Johnny Depp revealed four tarot-inspired artwork pieces and one of them featured his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood actor paid tribute to Vanessa, who is the mother of his two children Jack and Lily, by creating a piece of art called The Empress.

According to Daily Mail, Johnny stated regarding this, “It looks like a crown that has weathered storms. It shows a certain courage and strength of commitment…. the Crown has been through a lot; she still shines.”

In regards to the artwork, the Pirates Of A Caribbean star captured Vanessa as she sat in a stoic pose, and in that regards, he added, “I know who she is from the inside. She's magnificent. She's pragmatic. She's practical.”

Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces with one featuring his ex Vanessa

Furthermore, as per the same outlet, Johnny and Vanessa were together for 14 years before their breakup in 2012. 

Despite being together for over a decade and starting a family, the couple never married however, they remained “very close.”

As far as the other three art pieces are concerned, they’re called, The Lovers, The Emperor, and Strength.

As reported by Daily Mail, the artworks will go on sale from 2pm in the UK on July 18. 

Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose loses right to use his credit cards
Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose loses right to use his credit cards
Ozzy Osbourne offends Britney Spears with comment on dancing videos video
Ozzy Osbourne offends Britney Spears with comment on dancing videos
Kate Beckinsale claps back at ageist trolls as Britney Spears shows support
Kate Beckinsale claps back at ageist trolls as Britney Spears shows support
Travis Kelce's latest gesture leaves Taylor Swift fans in awe video
Travis Kelce's latest gesture leaves Taylor Swift fans in awe
The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert in Brazil
The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert in Brazil
Strictly's Graziano Di Prima makes major career shift after break down
Strictly's Graziano Di Prima makes major career shift after break down
King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla
King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla
Blake Lively shares unusual family portrait with Ryan Renolds
Blake Lively shares unusual family portrait with Ryan Renolds