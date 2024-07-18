Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces with one featuring his ex Vanessa

Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces while one featured his ex Vanessa

Johnny Depp revealed four tarot-inspired artwork pieces and one of them featured his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood actor paid tribute to Vanessa, who is the mother of his two children Jack and Lily, by creating a piece of art called The Empress.

According to Daily Mail, Johnny stated regarding this, “It looks like a crown that has weathered storms. It shows a certain courage and strength of commitment…. the Crown has been through a lot; she still shines.”

In regards to the artwork, the Pirates Of A Caribbean star captured Vanessa as she sat in a stoic pose, and in that regards, he added, “I know who she is from the inside. She's magnificent. She's pragmatic. She's practical.”

Furthermore, as per the same outlet, Johnny and Vanessa were together for 14 years before their breakup in 2012.

Despite being together for over a decade and starting a family, the couple never married however, they remained “very close.”

As far as the other three art pieces are concerned, they’re called, The Lovers, The Emperor, and Strength.

As reported by Daily Mail, the artworks will go on sale from 2pm in the UK on July 18.