Prince George threatening Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has started to grow rather threatened by his nephew Prince George, right alongside his wife.



Insight into this has been brought forward by royal commentator Andrew Morton.

He weighed in on all of this during one of his most recent books titled, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

In it he pointed out a major sticking point for the Sussexes, post Megxit, and said, “The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them.”

“As they saw it, the evidence was all around them. The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry.”

He also pointed out how, “This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January.”

“At the last minute the meeting was postponed,” as well.

And many suspect its because “Charles suspected classic internal politics,” and even his family became “concerned that anything the Queen agreed during informal conversations would be used by Harry as a negotiating tactic,” he also added before signing off.