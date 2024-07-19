Prince Harry's ‘guilt' as he hoped to be Charlotte, Louis' confidant





Prince Harry feels “guilty” about his distance from Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in particular.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, moved to Montecito, California with wife Meghan Markle and voiced their complaints against the Royal Family. The duo welcomed son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 2.

Harry’s relationship with the Waleses deteriorated further with the release of his memoir Spare in January 2023.

Now, a source claims the Duke misses his friendship with sister-in-law Kate and feels sad about the fact that his children don’t get to know their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“Whatever Harry feels about his brother and his dad, he always feels guilty that he doesn’t have a relationship with his niece and nephews and that Archie and Lili don’t know their only cousins,” a tipster told OK!.

“Harry always had visions of them growing up around him and being able to come and ask him for advice that they couldn’t ask their parents, especially Charlotte and Louis,” they added.

The source explained that Harry feels a responsibility toward Charlotte and Louis, since their not in line to the throne, just like himself.

“George is on a different path, and Harry doesn’t know what that feels like - but he is well aware of what it’s like to be the ‘spare’ and not have the same purpose. He sees a lot of himself in little Louis and it breaks his heart that he doesn’t really know them,” the tipster shared.