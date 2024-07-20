Kourtney Kardashian talks about nursing experience with her kids

Kourtney Kardashian Barker discussed about nursing her kids in the recent episode of The Kardashians.



During the episode, the 45-year-old Lemme co-founder and her husband have a lunch outing with her husband and his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Kappas along with his wife Skye also.

Kourtney mentioned that the pairs are now very close to each other as, "Mark and Travis have known each other forever, and Skye is really helpful with me with navigating life on tour."



While spending time together Kourtney and Skye candidly discussed about breastfeeding experience with their kids.

"How long are you gonna nurse?" Skye questioned Kourtney about her and Travis’s son Rocky Thirteen whom they welcomed in November 2023.

The mom of four replied, "I would love at least a year.”

Kourtney then recalled her now 9-year-old son Reign’s nursing days, "I did Reigny for a year. He started biting me.”

It is pertinent to mention that she shares Reign with her ex Scott Disick.

Skye then shared her similar experience with her son, "Oh yeah, Jack did that too.”

For those unversed, including Reign Kourney shares two more kids with Scott, 12-year-old daughter Penelope, and 15-year-old son Mason.