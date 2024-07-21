Prince Harry ‘hand grenades' bring new side of King Charles

King Charles has seemingly let go of mother Queen Elizabeth’s efforts to keep Prince Harry together.



His Majesty, who evicted the Duke of Sussex from his Frogmore Cottage abode, went against his mother’s wishes to mend rift with Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Historian Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror: "Britain's response to the news has, on the whole, been gleeful. On one level the vitriol is understandable.

"Prince Harry had just lobbed several verbal hand grenades at his family and the former institution to which he belonged. But he did so from a position of weakness, on the outside, in pain and feeling side-lined. A broad-shouldered confident monarchy would have weathered the storm. Instead, by evicting the couple from the Queen's generous gift of Frogmore Cottage King Charles is going directly against the conciliatory style of Her late Majesty.

She added: "Worse, he has conflated the problem of the Sussexes with that of Prince Andrew by asking the latter to relinquish his larger home, the Royal Lodge, and move into Frogmore Cottage. Big mistake. The optics are terrible."