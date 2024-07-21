King Charles takes major step in Prince William, Harry's feud

King Charles is reportedly ‘extremely sad’ about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the monarch has done what he could in their feud with William and Kate Middleton.



Royal expert Robert Hardman, noting the King’s frustration, has claimed that King Charles has done what he could and the monarch was focusing now on his duties as the king.

In an interview with the Mirror, Hardman said: "Of course, the king is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan, but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is king, there are many more things to think about."

King Charles has made efforts to listen and mediate between his warring sons but has now taken a step back, noting that "he has reached a point where he says, 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life'", the royal expert further said.

The king took the major decision amid claims the heir to throne Prince William has taken a "tough and resolute" stance over Harry following the duke's bombshell memoir, Spare.