Photo: Angelina Jolie playing victim to save face in Brad Pitt feud: Source

Brad Pitt is reportedly gaining ground on his former wife, Angelina Jolie, in their famous French winery battle.

And, as per the latest finding of Daily Mail, the Maleficent alum is regretting after she introduced personal elements to “a very standard business feud.”

As fans will be aware, the legal battle of the former A-listed couple over their disputed vineyard, Chateau Miraval, took a new turn when Jolie accused Pitt of physical abuse prior to their infamous 2016’s plan flight.

A tipster recently revealed to the outlet, “Angelina is asking” Brad “to put an end to the fighting as if she is a peacemaker.”

However, Brad is turning a deaf ear to her request because he is well aware of the fact that his case is stronger than her.

“This is nothing more than to paint herself as the victim. This is not a fight. This is a business dispute over the sale of property that was ultimately going to be for their kids. It was their inheritance, and she knows this,” the insider declared in conclusion.