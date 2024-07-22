Prince Harry’s friend sudden departure as Invictus Games CEO raises eyebrows

Prince Harry’s friend and CEO of the Invictus Games, Dominic Reid, accounted his departure from the foundation after 10 years of service following the Duke’s award controversy.



The decision of Reid to bid farewell to the foundation after 10 years raised eye brows as his resignation comes ahead of winter games, which was said to be his idea.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue pointed out that Reid didn't stay "to see in the winter games which was actually his idea.”

She said that he may have decided to resign after Harry, the Duke of Sussex, accepted ESPY Pat Tillman Award for Service despite intense criticism.

However, Krakue noted that there may be more personal reasons behind his resignation, but claimed that him parting ways with Harry has raised questions.

While announcing his resignation as the CEO of the charity, Reid said he is taking the decision so that someone new steps in the role and take the ‘vital movement’ forward.

"Once a member of the Invictus family, you never leave," he said while announcing his decision to step down.

Thanking his friend for 10 years of service, Prince Harry said in a statement, "I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.”

The Duke added that Reid’s “tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society."

"Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation,” Harry continued. “What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people. We pray we don't need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready."