Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'

Prince George is under strict training form mother Kate Middleton and father Prince William in his Royal trajectory.

The young Wales, who has turned 11 this week, is smoothly transitioning into an adult without harsh experiences.

An insider told the Mirror: "William and Kate have always been wary of exposing their children to the public as William still has painful memories of his own childhood and how he hated the persistent attention.

"Prince George's public entrance into royal life had a gentle beginning. Kate and William planned it that way and will continue to do so."

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward of Majesty Magazine, added: "Like many boys when they reach the age of 11 Prince George is making the transition from childhood into adulthood.

"He learnt how to be a child and now he is learning how to be an adult and to think about himself in new and challenging ways. But because of his status as a royal prince and future King, George had to grow up quicker than most. He was brought up to be polite and kind to everyone.

"His big test came at the Coronation when he had to dress up as a page wearing hot itchy clothes and carry the corner of his grandfather's robes. Since then, he has been relatively free from serious royal appearances and able to enjoy the fun ones like Trooping the Colour,” she noted.