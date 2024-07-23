 
Geo News

Prince Harry is risking a great fall in the massive chasm of his making

Prince Harry’s at risk of facing ‘a huge chasm that will take time to repair’ with the Royal Family

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Prince Harry is risking a great fall in the massive chasm of his making

Prince Harry is reportedly in line to face a very massive chasm in the face, that he’s created with the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Svar Nanan-Sen issued these comments and sentiments in regards to Meghan Markle’s royal rift.

He touched on everything during his piece for GB News.

During it he began by pointing out how, “In three years the Sussexes could have mended their feud with the Royal Family and may have undertaken multiple trips to the UK.”

“There is also the possibility that the situation remains as frosty as it is now between the Sussexes and the royals and Meghan's absence from the UK continues.”

However, “If the latter scenario is the case in 2027 then the Duchess of Sussex will have to decide whether cutting ties with the UK outweighs supporting Prince Harry at an event that holds deep importance to him.”

All in all though, “There is a long way to go before the Invictus Games touches down in Birmingham but also a huge chasm that will take time to repair between the Sussexes and the Royal Family,” he also added before signing off.

Halle Berry makes shocking comment about superhero universe
Halle Berry makes shocking comment about superhero universe
Lisa Kudrow's ex Conan O'Brien exposes his real feelings about her co-star
Lisa Kudrow's ex Conan O'Brien exposes his real feelings about her co-star
Hailey Bieber gets blunt: Not 'close to family'
Hailey Bieber gets blunt: Not 'close to family'
What is runtime of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' after new trailer?
What is runtime of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' after new trailer?
Hailey Bieber reveals 'stress' of keeping her pregnancy a 'big secret'
Hailey Bieber reveals 'stress' of keeping her pregnancy a 'big secret'
Jennifer Lopez used to 'torture' Ben Affleck in marriage
Jennifer Lopez used to 'torture' Ben Affleck in marriage
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix stir trouble in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer video
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix stir trouble in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Selena Gomez birthday with double date
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Selena Gomez birthday with double date