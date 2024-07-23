Prince Harry is risking a great fall in the massive chasm of his making

Prince Harry is reportedly in line to face a very massive chasm in the face, that he’s created with the Royal Family.



Royal commentator Svar Nanan-Sen issued these comments and sentiments in regards to Meghan Markle’s royal rift.

He touched on everything during his piece for GB News.

During it he began by pointing out how, “In three years the Sussexes could have mended their feud with the Royal Family and may have undertaken multiple trips to the UK.”

“There is also the possibility that the situation remains as frosty as it is now between the Sussexes and the royals and Meghan's absence from the UK continues.”

However, “If the latter scenario is the case in 2027 then the Duchess of Sussex will have to decide whether cutting ties with the UK outweighs supporting Prince Harry at an event that holds deep importance to him.”

All in all though, “There is a long way to go before the Invictus Games touches down in Birmingham but also a huge chasm that will take time to repair between the Sussexes and the Royal Family,” he also added before signing off.