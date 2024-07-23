Nina Dobrev steps out in style post bike accident

Nina Dobrev posted a picture of herself in style despite her knee injury.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress posted photos on Instagram of herself while heading to dinner in a neutral-toned outfit and matching knee brace after her dirt bike accident in May.

In regards to her caption, she wrote, “brown eyed girls (dinner.)"

Furthermore, as per People, the Vampire Diaries alum posed in a driveway wearing a white YSL tank top, brown high-waisted shorts and an oversized brown double-breasted blazer paired with her neutral knee brace, perfectly suited to her look.

As far as her accessories are concerned, Dobrev styled her outfit with a light brown Miu Miu Wander matelassé hobo handbag and brown Prada slides, topped off with a light brown Lakers cap.

Moreover, according to People, Dobrev’s evening out came after she posted an update regarding her recovery from her latest surgery last month on her fractured knee, ACL and meniscus from her dirt bike accident as she captioned it stating, “In case you’ve been wondering what I’ve been up to. Eat. Sleep. CPM Machine. Physical Therapy. Repeat."

In regards to this, the actress also appeared in a picture with 3 of her friends during their al fresco meal.



It is worth mentioning that The Sick Girl star talked about her accident on the June 12 episode of The Talk, “I was in a wheely, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew. Luckily, it didn't fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just, like, snapped."

